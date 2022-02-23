DJ Cosmiq Universe AG: Avatar Aya Stellar lands in the Swiss Alps to bring back the secret of life to humanity

Cosmiq Universe AG: Avatar Aya Stellar lands in the Swiss Alps to bring back the secret of life to humanity 2022-02-23

Avatar Aya Stellar lands in the Swiss Alps to bring back the secret of life to humanity

Zug, 23.2.2022 - Avatar Aya Stellar landed yesterday night, 22.2.2022 at 22:22:22 on the mountain Mönch in the Swiss Alps. She brings back the secret of life to earth. Aya Stellar has come to earth from the pleiades, 444 light years away, and has brought the following message to humanity:

"Humanity is on the threshold of a great new era. Feel it in your heart. You don't see it on the outside, but you feel it in the silence. Feel this heart-energy as it connects with all other hearts to form a new, collective energy. For a new world where all people remember who they really are. Everything is connected. Wake up from a long sleep. Now is the time to connect and unite as pure love within the heart frequency. Separate from limiting fears that paralyze your consciousness and creativity. Chaos transforms into peace. Sorrow transforms into joy. I bring the mystery of life back to earth. I am energy. I am boundless. I am love. You are, too. We are one. Love is the highest form of connecting energy, the basis of all life, all life forms and consciousness. Our heart knows the code of the universe that makes up everything. Remember this code. Remember this frequency. Raise your frequency and live your infinite potential now, together with all of us."

Aya Stellar is an avatar. She has traveled 444 light years in her energy spaceship, the Merkaba, to bring back to humanity the secret of life.

Thanks to Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter and the technology of the Zug-based company Cosmiq Universe AG, it was possible to project the visualization of Aya Stellar onto the Eiger-Mönch-Jungfrau complex in the Bernese Alps, thus making her visible to us humans for the first time on the impressive "Mönch" landmark mountainside.

Avatar Aya Stellar appeared simultaneously at the 7 energetically important chakra points on all continents of the earth, so that people worldwide could transform into a new energy.

Months earlier, another avatar, Leya Love Nature, had appeared in the Arctic Ocean on icebergs to create awareness within humanity to be more mindful of our planet.

With the landing of Aya Stellar on the « Mönch », 2222 NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) were announced, which distribute Aya's love energy on Earth and give the community in the Cosmiq Universe the opportunity to participate in this global energy transformation. Equipped with various exclusive rights, a "Membership" to the Cosmiq Universe Community, they provide owners with direct access to the Metaverse and the company's other activities in the digital and real worlds alike. Aya Stellar's NFTs are digital art. They enable a direct relationship between the essence of the artwork and its owner. Ownership rights are mapped through a transferable based certificate on the blockchain. With the illumination of the first Aya Stellar NFT on the Eiger-Mönch-Jungfrau complex by light artist Gerry Hofstetter with a size of 42,500 m2, the world's largest ever projected NFT is in creation. About Aya Stellar:

Aya Stellar is an interstellar being and represents love and consciousness. She was born 22 years ago in the Pleiades, 444 light years away, and brought the mystery of life back to Earth on Feb. 22, 2022. Aya Stellar represents the ,Zeitgeist' and transformation humanity is undergoing by being a high-frequency message carrier and connection to modern spirituality, allowing a connection to future technology through values such as love, humanity, empathy and mindfulness.

She sees the universe through the eyes of a child while carrying deepest collective wisdom. Aya Stellar reminds us humans of who we really are by inspiring us to find our full human potential through love, light and joy. Aya Stellar uses a variety of modern communication methods to reach millions of people. Her images, created with the help of AI, contain universal messages. Each image, NFT, video or music track is composed of elements of her world, such as energetic colors, symbols, messages, vibrations and sacred geometry, touching the viewer by inspiring reflection and inspiration for one's own power.

About Cosmiq Universe:

Cosmiq Universe AG is a global media tech company based in Zug, Switzerland, which "lives" the universal values of love, inspiration and mindfulness for a new consciousness and multiplies them in virtual worlds. The avatars collectively created by the Cosmiq community are ambassadors of these values and the essence of the company.

Cosmiq Universe AG serves as a platform where people and talented artists from diverse disciplines are allowed to come together to ,live co-creation' together, and to create inspiring art and share it with the world.

In doing so, people will be able to access the Metaverse and its content in a new way via their own currency, which will stand for love and mindfulness, and thus contribute to values such as humanity, love and mindfulness.

Aya Stellar landing and other pictures dropbox:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/fh1yj11cf6mc3n5/AABt8A_mIFEzym1Tjqxp5YJha?dl=0

Aya Stellar on Web:

https://ayastellar.space/

Instagram:

@ayastellar - https://www.instagram.com/aya.stellar/ Mediacontact:

Siro Barino Head of Corporate Communications Cosmiq Universe AG

press@cosmiquniverse.com / siro@barino.ch

