Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Valora Group on its way to recovery: EBIT 2021 of CHF 30.3 million, a return to positive Group net profit, proposed distribution of CHF 3 per share and confidence for 2022 23-Feb-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR . Valora's foodvenience strategy has high value creation potential. Valora thus confirms its guidance withEBIT of CHF 70 million (+/- 10%) for 2022 as well as its longer-term targets, despite the Omicron constraints inthe beginning of the year. . In the 2021 financial year, the Group generated EBIT of CHF 30.3 million, well in line with its guidanceand corresponding to a year-on-year increase of +115.5%. At the same time, Valora returned to a positive Group netprofit of CHF 8.3 million (FY 2020: CHF -6.2 million). . Overall, the Group's net revenue increased by +3.1% while external sales remained stable compared to2020. As of March 2021, the recovery increasingly gained traction thanks to the easing of governmental COVID-19orders and vaccination progress, with food net revenue rebounding almost to its pre-crisis level of 2019 (-5%) inthe second half of 2021. . Valora generated free cash flow of CHF 25.1 million and reconfirmed its strong balance sheet with animproved equity ratio of 51.0% (2020: 47.3%) and leverage ratio of 2.2x EBITDA (2020: 2.5x). . Valora realised major steps in the implementation of its foodvenience strategy, the most notable beingthe acquisition of Back-Factory, the doubling of the Swiss service station business, the expansion of its 24/7offering and the growth in the B2B pretzel business, particularly in the US. . As part of its ESG initiatives, Valora wants to halve CO[2] emissions in its Scope 1 and 2 by 2025 andwill therefore convert to 100% renewable electricity in 2022. . As a sign of confidence, proposal to the General Meeting of Valora Holding AG to distribute a total ofCHF 3 gross per dividend-bearing share. The current Vice-Chairman Sascha Zahnd stands for election as the newChairman of the Board of Directors succeeding Franz Julen.

Valora is strongly positioned in terms of its balance sheet and business even after two years of pandemic. Based on the business performance in the second half of 2021, the Group is confident about the high value creation potential of its foodvenience strategy and continues to invest in its implementation.

On the way to recovery - EBIT 2021 well in line with guidance despite Omicron With EBIT of CHF 30.3 million, the Valora Group concluded the 2021 financial year well in line with its guidance which it had communicated before the Omicron wave. This corresponds to a year-on-year increase of +115.5% or CHF +16.2 million. Although Valora's business was still impacted by the pandemic in 2021, the recovery increasingly gained traction as of March thanks to the easing of governmental orders and vaccination progress. During the second half of the year, the recovery progressed further, most notably in the food category, peaking in September and October, respectively.

While food net revenue had remained -26% below its pre-crisis level of 2019 in the first half of the year, it rebounded to -5% in the second half of 2021. The most pronounced catch-up effect was in the Food Service division with a substantial operating leverage effect on profitability and EBIT clearly above break even again. As a result, in the second half of 2021, the EBITDA margin of Food Service rebounded to 76% of its pre-crisis level.

Michael Mueller, CEO of Valora Group, says: 'While the Retail division has shown high resilience throughout the whole COVID-19 crisis, Food Service demonstrated in the second half of 2021 its ability to translate incremental sales recovery into significant leverage on profitability - even though frequencies still were negatively impacted by COVID-19-related constraints. At the same time, there is still potential to be exploited, both from growth in the B2B and B2C businesses and from synergies related to the Back-Factory acquisition completed in November 2021.'

Higher gross profit margin in 2021 with accelerated food sales increase In the 2021 financial year as a whole, including the two additional COVID-19-affected months of January and February, Valora's net revenue increased by +3.1% to CHF 1,749.6 million (FY 2020: CHF 1,697.4 million) while external sales remained fairly stable at CHF 2,230.1 million (FY 2020: CHF 2,233.3 million). For March to December - the comparable period that was impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in both years - year-on-year growth was +8.9% and +6.0%, respectively, while food sales even showed an accelerated increase during that period of +22.7% and +18.1%, respectively.

Thanks in particular to the increased share of food sales, the gross profit margin rose by +0.8 percentage points from 43.8% to 44.6% in the 2021 financial year. Gross profit increased from CHF 743.3 million to CHF 780.2 million.

Disciplined and flexible cost management continued Valora further pursued its disciplined and flexible cost management across all units while at the same time continuing to support its franchise and agency partners in securing their economic viability. The Group also made use of short-time-working programs and received additional government COVID-19-related support funds. However, in a year-on-year view, the overall support received was lower than in 2020. Especially COVID-19-related rent concessions decreased in 2021. The cost ratio remained fairly stable at -42.9% (FY 2020: -43.0%) in spite of higher expenses related to digital innovations and merger & acquisitions projects, as a result of operational efficiency gains. Compared to pre-crisis levels of 2019, 55% of the gross profit decline was offset by lower costs.

Back to positive Group net profit Group EBIT for the 2021 financial year amounted to CHF 30.3 million (FY 2020: CHF 14.1 million), a year-on-year increase of +115.5%. Valora returned to positive Group net profit of CHF 8.3 million after a negative CHF -6.2 million in the prior year. Based on solid EBITDA and focused cash management regarding net working capital and capital expenditure, free cash flow amounted to CHF 25.1 million (FY 2020: CHF 38.1 million).

Strong balance sheet and solid leverage ratio The Group again confirmed its strong balance sheet with an improved equity ratio before lease liabilities of 51.0% (31 December 2020: 47.3%) and fairly stable net debt of CHF 209.3 million (31 December 2020: CHF 211.8 million), also supported by the waiver of the dividend for the 2020 financial year. As a result, the leverage ratio amounted to 2.2x EBITDA and remained below its previous year's level (2020: 2.5x) and well below the covenant ceiling of its syndicated loan facility. The incremental debt capacity from the Group's CHF 70 million capital increase in November 2020 continues to be available in full for strategic projects.

Foodvenience business with more food, more convenience and greater customer reach Beyond its business performance, Valora progressed considerably with the implementation of its foodvenience strategy in 2021. The most notable achievement was the acquisition of the German-based snack specialist Back-Factory. By adding the around 80 Back-Factory sales outlets to its network, Valora was able to make further inroads into the inner cities and to expand the purchasing power of its German food service platform. In addition, Valora is now one of the five largest German catering companies compared to pre-crisis levels (previously top 10 according to foodservice magazine 4/2020). First consolidated to the Group's results in November 2021, Back-Factory already contributed with slightly positive EBIT, offset by related transaction costs.

A further milestone was reached with the partnership with the service station operator Moveri in Switzerland which along with the Back-Factory acquisition creates significant synergy potential in operations, provides Valora with further access to attractive convenience locations and increases the higher-margin food share in the Group's category mix. From 1 January 2022 Valora will take over 39 Moveri service station stores, thereby almost doubling its Swiss service station network size in terms of stores and related net revenue. As the stores will be converted into the avec format, the avec network as a whole will grow to around 300 outlets (after the complete SBB roll-out).

SBB conversion work is being pushed forward and is expected to be as good as completed by the end of 2022. As at the end of 2021, around 50% in total of the sales outlets were refurbished or newly opened across the SBB network. In March to December 2021, the refurbished SBB stores achieved year-on-year growth of +19.8% in food sales, while the not yet refurbished stores recorded fairly stable sales during that period (+1.8%). Furthermore, total sales across all categories were higher in refurbished stores (+7.4% vs. -2.5%). The rental increase in the context of the successful SBB tender is already included in the financial results 2021 almost in its entirety.

