Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - 3 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872535 ISIN: NO0005668905 Ticker-Symbol: TMR 
Tradegate
23.02.22
09:48 Uhr
41,500 Euro
-0,910
-2,15 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,04041,17009:54
41,08041,18009:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOMRA SYSTEMS
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA41,500-2,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.