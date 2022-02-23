The "Culinary Tourism Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global culinary tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global culinary tourism market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global culinary tourism market by segmenting the market based on activity type, tour, age group, mode of booking and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the culinary tourism market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Millennial Being Avid Travellers
- Growing Interest of People to Explore
- Rising Disposable Income
Challenges
- Political Unrest and Terrorism
Companies Mentioned
- Abercrombie Kent USA LLC
- Butterfield Robinson Inc.
- Classic Journeys
- G Adventures
- Gourmet On Tour Ltd.
- Greaves Travel Ltd.
- International Culinary Tours
- ITC Travel Group Ltd.
- The Travel Corp.
- Topdeck Travel Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Culinary Tourism Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Culinary Tourism Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Activity Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Culinary Trials
5.3. Cooking Classes
5.4. Restaurants
5.5. Food Festivals and Events
5.6. Others
6. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Tour
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Food Related Activities
6.3. Vacation
6.4. Restaurants
6.5. Food and Agricultural Festivals Events
6.6. Others
7. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Age Group
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Baby Boomers
7.3. Generation X
7.4. Generation Y
7.5. Generation Z
8. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Mode of Booking
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Online Travel Agents
8.3. Traditional Agents
8.4. Direct Booking
9. Global Culinary Tourism Market by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Russia
9.2.7 Netherlands
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 Iran
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East Africa
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ouqkh5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006015/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900