CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot
Sharing of Staking Rewards
In connection with the listing of CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot on the SIX Swiss Exchange today, CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") would like to remind investors that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified below were announced in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities on January 26th 2022. It was announced that Staking Rewards would be shared by a reduction in the Management Fee applicable to the Specified Class to zero and a positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement to the Specified Class provided in the table below.
Such reduction to the Management Fee and positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement has applied from the start of trading on January 26th, 2022 until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 23rd 2021 (the "Prospectus") approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Supplement No 1 thereto dated December 22nd 2021.
Inside Information - Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules
End of ad hoc announcement
