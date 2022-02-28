Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Mega-Partnerschaft eröffnet neues Potential! Analysten-Kursziel bei 2,60 verspricht über 170% Rendite!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRZ4 ISIN: CH0364749348 Ticker-Symbol: G2AA 
Lang & Schwarz
28.02.22
08:30 Uhr
153,25 Euro
-3,70
-2,35 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
VIFOR PHARMA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIFOR PHARMA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
152,00154,5008:30
0,0000,00004:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIFOR PHARMA
VIFOR PHARMA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIFOR PHARMA AG153,25-2,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.