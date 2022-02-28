- (PLX AI) - Erste FY 2021 net income EUR 1,923.4 million.
- • Erste Group dividend proposal of EUR 1.6 per share
- • FY net interest income EUR 4,976 million
- • FY net fee income EUR 2,304 million
- • FY operating income EUR 7,742 million
- • Erste Group's goal for 2022 is to again achieve a double-digit return on tangible equity (ROTE)
- • Erste Group expects net loan growth in the mid-single digits
- • Sees at least mid-single-digit increase in net interest income despite negative policy rates in the euro zone
- • Says net fee and commission income is expected to rise in the low to mid-single digits
- • The net trading and fair value result is expected to come in at a similar level as in the previous year
- • Operating expenses are expected to rise at a lower level than operating income, thus resulting in a cost income ratio of below 55% in 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de