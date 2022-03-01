WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. Acquires Blockchain Tech Company - Etheralabs LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of Etheralabs LLC a New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain space. Wikisoft is using equity to fund the acquisition, thus providing the Company the optimum financial flexibility in the future.

The transaction includes a global access to Etheralabs full stack of technologies across the Blockchain and global funding landscape. Etheralabs ecosystem allows development and finance partnerships throughout the blockchain world and beyond, and connects the blockchain community, investors and venture capital to relevant data intelligence and direct investment opportunities. With the majority stake, Wikisoft intends to ensure that Etheralabs future product and technology roadmap supports Wikisoft's platform strategy including the upcoming Wikifunding site aiming to accelerate matching investors to startups.

Carsten Kjems Falk, Chief Executive Officer of Wikisoft Corp. said, "Etheralabs LLC's disruptive Blockchain technology and products provide an outstanding opportunity to expand Wikisoft's global reach with superior technology and venture accelerators. Our upcoming Wikifunding platform enabling startups to connect to the Blockchain community, investors and venture capital will have resources for ventures that are ready to attract follow-on funding and investors will have an efficient way of finding prospects and making the right investments. Short term the off-the-shelf products like a full press release distribution service will be accessible to the 90 million businesses now held in our database. We anticipate that Wikisoft's global reach and data resources will accelerate our growth and provide greater earnings diversity." The Company expects the proposed transaction to be accretive to earnings realized over the two years following the acquisition.

Bryan Feinberg, CEO and Founder of Etheralabs commented: "Wikisoft's capabilities coupled with our background in transforming large data ecosystems into vibrant communities creates a definitive way to leverage our background to accelerate Wikisoft's entry into the global blockchain market and we look forward to accelerating Wikisoft's unique architecture and data environment into an active and vibrant venture community."

ABOUT ETHERALABS LLC

Etheralabs is New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain landscape. Etheralabs fast-tracks ideas into solutions that help high-growth companies with a focus on capital appreciation and scale via early-stage identification and accelerated resource deployment. The acceleration model lays the foundation for taking promising IP from both concept to company and from revenue to profitability, culminating in a fully functioning portfolio venture that is ready to attract follow-on funding, an acquisition partner, or to operate as a standalone company.

More information can be found at: https://etheralabs.io

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In today's fast-moving business world of increasing globalization, Wikisoft leverages big data and associated insights from business datasets to improve performance.

In line with this new phase of globalization, Wikisoft believes that there is a growing demand for access to credible and reliable business data. Data is essential to creating the complete view of customers, prospects, investors, suppliers, and partners necessary to power the right decisions.

Our vision is to create opportunity globally by collecting precise data, curating it, verifying it and putting it in the hands of professionals and businesses as consumable business intelligence. We believe in the power of Wikisoft to collect massive amounts of data and deliver it to businesses curated, credible and reliable.

