Press Release: WISeKey to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on March 3

WISeKey to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on March 3

Geneva -- March 1, 2022 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Moreira will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Thursday, March 3, 2022. To celebrate this occasion, Mr. Moreira will be joined by other members of the management team and several US personalities.

The WISeKey opening bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:30am Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

Mr. Moreira stated, "We are thrilled to be celebrating with our employees and clients from around the globe WISeKey's expansion in North America and updating on progress made since we launched our Pico Satellites with Space X. The WISeSat.Space satellites constellation is already enabling the direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication, completing the connection cycle from space to device through a secure telecommunication means. WISeSat.Space satellites launched last February are working correctly and communicating with VaultIC encrypted communications despite working in extremely low temperatures. We have established a strong team in the United States to take advantage of significant opportunities arising from the demand for strong Cybersecurity, IoT and Blockchain technologies. Our investments in technology have positioned WISeKey well to monetize these opportunities in cyber security and Internet of Things. Additionally, the listing of our American Depositary Shares (ADRs) on the Nasdaq Global Market since December 2019, has provided us with higher visibility and improved the liquidity of our stock."

