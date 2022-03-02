AM-Pharma B.V., an emerging leader focused on developing therapeutics for severe medical conditions, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Cowen 42 nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Company will be conducting investor meetings, which can be requested through Cowen.

LSP's BioCapital Europe on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 5:40 AM ET (11:40 AM CET).

Additionally, at the 27th International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology in San Diego, CA, Dr. Peter Pickkers, Professor of Experimental Intensive Care Medicine at Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Center, will provide an update from AM-Pharma's ongoing REVIVAL trial at 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET) on Thursday, March 10, 2022, and the Company will present new data underscoring the correlation between acute kidney injury severity and patient outcomes following cardiac surgery.

About AM-Pharma

AM-Pharma's purpose is to save and improve the lives of patients confronted with severe medical conditions. Our initial focus is sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized each year. Our proprietary compound, ilofotase alfa, has the potential to become the first treatment for sepsis-associated acute kidney injury and is now in a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial. We are a dedicated team driven to bring treatment options to severely ill patients, their families and acute care professionals. Find out more about us online at: www.am-pharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005126/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Argot Partners

+1 212.600.1902

AMPharma@argotpartners.com

Media:

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Sophia Hergenhan

+49.89.238.877.30

Am-pharma@trophic.eu