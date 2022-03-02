A consortium of developers led by ACWA Power has secured financing for the Red Sea project, on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, which is set to feature a 320MW solar array and a 1.3GWh off-grid battery.A consortium of developers has achieved financial close for $1.3 billion in debt funding for utility infrastructure at the Red Sea Project, a massive tourism complex under construction on the coast of Saudi Arabia. Billed as the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism development, the project will feature a 320MW solar array and a 1.2GWh battery with the goal of having the mega development 100% ...

