Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Orders its First Electric Vehicles, Known as Elektros Sonic

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging company in the electric vehicle industry, is thrilled to announce that the company has signed a contract with Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., LTD to produce and deliver their first batch of Elektros Sonic branded vehicles to the United States. The two companies see synergy in providing affordable and accessible electric vehicles to the common people of the world.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has finalized a contract with Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., LTD to produce the company's first batch of electric vehicles which will be known as Elektros Sonic. With the production of Elektros Sonic vehicles underway, the company is confident in their position and looks forward to getting the electric vehicles crash test approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Elektros Inc. looks forward to building a tight-knit relationship with Jinpeng Group- a large manufacturer based out of China that specializes in the development and production of various electric vehicles. Upon receiving the Elektros Sonic vehicles, Elektros Inc. will submit them to be crash test approved before ordering the Elektros Sonic vehicles by the thousands. This marks the first step in Elektros' mission to give consumers a more economical option in obtaining an electric vehicle.

With the need for electric vehicles on the rise, Elektros expects significant consumer demand and will prepare accordingly with Jinpeng Group once the Elektros Sonic vehicles are cleared by the US Department of Transportation.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Website: Elek.World

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690701/Elektros-Inc-OTCELEK-Orders-its-First-Electric-Vehicles-Known-as-Elektros-Sonic