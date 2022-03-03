Strengthens Management Team in Anticipation of First Delivery of Carbon Credits

Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Oliver Forster as Vice President of Sales as the Company anticipates its first delivery of carbon credits from previously announced streaming agreements.

Carbon Streaming's CEO Justin Cochrane stated: "On behalf of the entire organization I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Mr. Oliver Forster. His unique background in carbon credit sales and in designing emission reduction programs for global corporations makes him a valuable addition to the Carbon Streaming team."

Oliver Forster (VP of Sales) brings with him nearly a decade of experience devoted to climate action and strategic corporate sustainability consulting. He joins Carbon Streaming from his role as Director of Business Development at ClimateCare Natural Capital Partners, where he managed a team of sales and sustainability consultants. Mr. Forster holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Geoscience from The University of Edinburgh (UK) and a Master's in Leadership for Sustainable Development degree from Middlesex University (UK).

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled company offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, 'forward-looking information') within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements with respect to the timing of future carbon credit delivery from the Company's existing investments and statements regarding the Company's financial future) are forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general economic, market and business conditions and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of September 27, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

