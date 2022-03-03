Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: A2P2J9 ISIN: CA50012K1066 Ticker-Symbol: 5DD1 
Tradegate
03.03.22
13:53 Uhr
1,072 Euro
-0,006
-0,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.03.2022 | 14:08
Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Drill Permitting at The Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper's MPD Property and Gold Mountain's Elk Mine Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:GLM(GOLXF-OTCQB) ("GLM" or the "Company") announces it has begun the permitting process for a maiden diamond drill program at four target locations on its 37,814-hectare (378 sq km) Copperview Project in British Columbia expected to commence in the Q3, 2022. The Copperview project is located in south-central of BC, which shares borders with both the "MPD Property" owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. ("Kodiak") (TSX-V: KDK) and the "Elk Mine" owned by Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain") (TSXV: GMTN).

Mike England, president of Golden Lake, states: "While we continue to drill at our flagship Jewel Ridge project in Nevada we have been busy expanding our Copperview project in BC. Our 378 square kilometer property now covers multiple target areas of interest including the Vinson Target located approximately 5 kilometers south-southwest, and on trend with Gold Mountain's recently announced "Elusive Zone" discovery."

A field program consisting of soil and rock geochemistry, Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics and geological mapping is planned to begin in the spring to better define the drill targets.

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691379/Golden-Lake-Drill-Permitting-at-The-Copperview-Property-Adjacent-to-Kodiak-Coppers-MPD-Property-and-Gold-Mountains-Elk-Mine-Project-BC

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.