BTIG Limited announced today that Pavi Sidhu has joined the firm as a Managing Director within its Equities division. Mr. Sidhu will be based in BTIG's London office and help expand the EMEA Portfolio Trading and ETF businesses.

Mr. Sidhu has over 20 years of experience in Portfolio Trading. Prior to BTIG, he was a Managing Director and Partner at Exane where he was Head of Portfolio Trading, ETFs and Index. Previously, Mr. Sidhu held several roles across Equities Trading and Global Portfolio Trading at HSBC where he spent seven years. Earlier in his career, he was responsible for building out U.S. Portfolio Trading execution at SG Americas Securities.

"We are excited to welcome Pavi to the firm," said Luke Hodges, BTIG Limited's Chief Operating Officer and Head of Equities. "His deep product knowledge, track record and client-first mindset will allow us to accelerate the build out of the EMEA Portfolio and ETF Trading platform."

BTIG Global Portfolio and ETF Trading seamlessly executes portfolios across developed, emerging and frontier markets. Through an experienced and technical team combined with advanced technology, the firm develops solutions for rebalances, cash flow trades and index events worldwide.

