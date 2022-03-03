Company Secures Investment from Point72 Ventures, Justin Kan, Drew Houston, Mantis VC, and Others

Certa, a leading no-code automation platform for procurement and compliance, today announced its official Series A investment, totaling $15 million, led by Point72 Ventures with participation from tech visionary Justin Kan, Dropbox co-founder and CEO Drew Houston, Mantis VC, and others.

Vendor and partner onboarding are among the most time-consuming, opaque, and arduous processes within an enterprise. Growing data security concerns, privacy regulations and a heightened emphasis on ESG add further complexity and burden. Certa reduces onboarding time, and increases overall transparency by automating the entire third-party lifecycle for enterprises.

"The modern business ecosystem requires an increasing amount of collaboration between companies, but the process for enabling this cross-company cohesion is often a manual, time-intensive experience," said Certa founder and CEO Jag Lamba. "It doesn't need to be this way. Our platform was built out of necessity to help our customers onboard third-party vendors, partners, and customers quickly and efficiently so they can get back to business."

Certa enables companies to connect easily and safely. Certa's software orchestrates entire workflows across procurement, compliance, information security, privacy, and finance systems. Utilizing low code/no-code technology, Certa empowers procurement teams to automate crucial processes without IT support. The company has helped clients onboard over one million companies across 120 countries in 17 languages. Certa's clients, which include some of the world's largest retailers, aerospace firms, credit card companies, tech giants, and more, took part in announcing the company's Series A.

"We believe Certa has the potential to redefine how businesses work and grow together," said Tripp Shriner, Partner at Point72 Ventures. "Whether a vendor, customer, or partner, there is a growing demand to find the most secure, efficient, and comprehensive way to integrate and scale business processes. Certa allows businesses to automate the third-party journey so they can move faster and focus on what's most important."

"Certa enables connection. In a world where businesses are working remotely with thousands of other organizations, connection is key," said noted investor, tech visionary, and Twitch founder Justin Kan. "Any platform that can help take the pain points out of the integration process is one I want to keep my eye on. I'm looking forward to helping accelerate Certa's growth and watching them provide real value to some of the tech scene's biggest organizations."

"As musicians, we bring people together. We can see and appreciate the value that comes from Certa doing the same thing for businesses. We have a list of key attributes that we look for in our portfolio companies and Certa was the perfect next addition," said Andrew Taggert, co-founder of Mantis VC and member of Grammy-winning musical group The Chainsmokers. "We see Certa's tech stack as essential to the future of business and we're looking forward to joining them on their growth journey."

ABOUT CERTA

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Certa is a leading no-code platform for procurement and compliance, eliminating onboarding bottlenecks and empowering companies to focus on what matters most. Founded in 2015, Certa uses more than 100+ integrations with trusted data sources and systems to automate and orchestrate workflows, allowing for 3x quicker third-party vendor onboarding while minimizing risk and increasing transparency. Certa has onboarded over a million companies across 120 countries for clients that range from leading tech firms to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at https://www.getcerta.com.

ABOUT POINT72 VENTURES:

Point72 Ventures is a global venture capital strategy led by a diverse set of domain experts with the capital and mandate to lead rounds through all stages of a company's growth, from idea to IPO. The team invests in founders with bold ideas who use the latest technologies to drive transformational change across industries. Point72 Ventures offers entrepreneurs access to expertise and insights, executive and technical talent, and hands-on support. With offices in the U.S. and Europe, Point72 Ventures is an affiliate of Point72, the global asset manager founded by Steven A. Cohen. For more information, visit p72.vc.

