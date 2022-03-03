

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.03.2022 / 22:05

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Ebeling

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of 6,980 Restricted Stock Units on February 28, 2022. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

28/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



