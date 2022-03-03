Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company beneficially owned by Eric Sprott, as the sole investor, as previously announced on February 24, 2022. The Offering consisted of a total of 5,681,819 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.88 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$5,000,000.72.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration of the Company's portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada, and for general working capital.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued 227,272 Common Shares (the "Finder's Shares") to Research Capital Corporation (the "Finder") as a finder's fee, which was equal to 4% of the number of Common Shares placed by the Finder under the Offering.

The Common Shares and Finder's Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on July 4, 2022. The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO

Blackrock Silver Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern the net proceeds from the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; exploration costs, timing and amount of exploration expenditures; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; general market and industry conditions; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

