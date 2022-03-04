The factory is expected to begin operating with an annual capacity of 300 MW and to produce bifacial modules with a power output of 600 W.From pv magazine Spain Spanish solar manufacturer Aurinka is planning to build a solar module manufacturing facility at an undisclosed location in Spain's eastern Aragon region. "The turbulent geopolitical situation has seemed to us to be a good scenario for the return of manufacturing to Spain," the company's CEO, Benjamín Llaneza, told pv magazine, noting that strong demand for solar products and high freight costs were also two decisive factors for the ...

