Donation to include clothing, diapers and toiletries; Merchant support to include returning past platform commission fees and the removal of future commission fees

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced plans to donate supplies to refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. More than 65,000 items, including clothing, shoes, wet wipes and diapers will be sent to the Ukraine border where thousands of refugees have already gathered.

Wish is also pledging its support to its Ukraine-based merchants by returning a month's commission and removing all commission fees for the next 6 months.

Vijay Talwar, CEO of Wish, said, "The bravery, strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people during these unimaginable times is an inspiration to us all. Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes, their livelihoods, and peaceful way of life.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and are hoping for a peaceful resolution. We are grateful for the opportunity to play a small role in giving back to those impacted by the conflict."

