Alter Domus assets under administration (AUA) top $1.6 trillion, making it a top 10 global fund administrator

Head count increases 30% globally, to over 3,600

Alter Domus, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry, has seen assets under administration (AUA) soar to over $1.6 trillion in the 12 month period ending January 2022, reinforcing its position as a top provider of fund administration services to the alternatives industry.

In the United States, a key growth market, Alter Domus's assets have increased by $360bn (over 50% increase) over the same period. The growth comes on the back of increased client demand, particularly amongst private equity and real estate managers, and as the fast-growing alternatives industry faces an increasingly complex regulatory and compliance environment.

Despite a turbulent global job market, Alter Domus grew global employee headcount to over 3,600, an increase of over 30% in 12 months, as the firm continues to attract best-in-market talent to serve clients. Alter Domus saw the highest number of new joiners in Europe with 843, followed by the United States with 377, and in APAC with 256. The United States' growth in talent was mostly centered in Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Indianapolis.

Reflecting on its growing influence, Alter Domus now serves 25 of the world's top 30 leading global private equity firms; 26 of the world's leading real estate firms; and 26 of the top 30 debt managers, by assets. Alter Domus operates offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC, with a presence in nine cities in the United States alone.

"Alter Domus' sustained growth story over the past 12 months is impressive, particularly when you consider the global headwinds that disrupted much of the financial services sector," said Doug Hart, CEO. "As scrutiny of the alternatives industry continues to grow, we have doubled down on investing in our platform and our people. This has enabled us to continue to meet our clients' challenging and complex needs."

"The private assets industry is growing at a record pace, leaving fund managers with various challenges to generate operational and cost efficiencies, while delivering for their investors," said Alex Traub, Chief Commercial Officer. "At Alter Domus, we take great pride in knowing that we provide first-class services to our clients through our technology and through our people. Our strong global footprint enables us to meet the challenges of clients in key financial and regulatory markets around the world."

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of fund administration, debt capital markets and corporate services for the alternative investment industry. Through vertical integration, dedicated teams provide support and bespoke solutions across entire value chains. By tapping into a talent pool of more than 3,600 employees across 36 offices in 21 jurisdictions, our expertise and cutting-edge technology combine to put clients ahead of the game.

With an established professional focus on private equity, real assets and debt capital markets sectors, we offer fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation and management company services. Our specific experience in the debt capital markets sector allows us to provide specialist solutions such as loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

Alter Domus proudly serves 25 of the 30 largest private equity firms, 26 of the 30 largest real estate houses, and 26 of the 30 largest private debt managers in the world. For more information, please visit: www.alterdomus.com.

