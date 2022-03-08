Regulatory News:

At the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022, Orano won a series of contracts from EDF and CEA representing a significant volume of business worth nearly 40 million euros. These commercial successes stem from several calls for tender covering the maintenance of lifting equipment.

The operations concerned by the contracts will be carried out at the Paluel, Gravelines and Creys Malville nuclear power plants, as well as at the CEA sites in Saclay and Fontenay-aux-Roses.

The services include all maintenance, overhaul and repair operations on lifting equipment (gantries, overhead cranes, slings, aerial work platforms, etc.) used to lift and move components, equipment or tools on the sites in question.

Maintenance activities mobilize more than 700 employees of Orano DS, the Orano group entity responsible for providing services to nuclear sites in operation or in decommissioning.

Alain Vandercruyssen, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano DS, said: "These contracts strengthen our position in the strategic segment of maintenance for the French nuclear sites where Orano DS is already strongly committed. They are also testimony to the solidity of our model of service offers for the nuclear industry, a sector which we want to continue to develop, particularly in the area of maintenance".

www.orano.group

