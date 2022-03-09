Anzeige
DJ Amundi Asset Management: GLDA

Amundi Asset Management (GLDA) Amundi Asset Management: GLDA 09-March-2022 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINAL TERMS

Final Terms dated 8 March 2022

AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC

ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities")

Issue of 54,682.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 322 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms

Part A - Contractual Terms

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020.

This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 19 May 2021 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus dated 16 July 2021, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus. 

GENERAL TERMS 
 1. Issuer:                Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
 2.  i. Series:     Amundi Physical Gold ETC 
 
        ii. Tranche Number(s):    322 
 
 3. Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 
 
        i. Immediately following 
          the issue of the relevant Tranche 59,777,823.00 
          of ETC Securities: 
        ii. Comprising the relevant 54,682.00 
          Tranche of ETC Securities: 
 4. Metal Entitlement: 
 
        i. Initial Metal 
          Entitlement as at the Series Issue 0.04 fine troy ounces 
          Date: 
        ii. Metal Entitlement as at 
          the Subscription Trade Date of the 
          relevant Tranche of ETC Securities 0.03982532 
          (if not the first Tranche of ETC 
          Securities of the Series): 
 5. Issue Date: 
 
        i. Series Issue Date:    23 May 2019 
 
        ii. Issue Date of the 
          relevant Tranche of ETC Securities 10 March 2022 
          (if not the first Tranche of ETC 
          Securities of the Series): 
 6. Scheduled Maturity Date:        23 May 2118 
 
 7. Relevant Regulatory Law Reference   21 May 2019 
    Date: 
 8. Date on which Board approval for    25 April 2019 
    issuance of ETC Securities obtained: 
TRANSACTION PARTIES 
 9. Additional Paying Agent(s):       Not Applicable 
 
                            As at the date of these Final Terms: 
                            HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 
                            8 Canada Square, 
                            Canary Wharf, 
                            London, E14 5HQ 
                            Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: 
                            Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, 
                            London EC3M 3BUY 
                            Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: 
10.                      Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 
    Authorised Participant(s): 
                            1018 LL Amsterdam 
                            Optiver VOF, with registered office at: 
                            Strawinskylaan 3095 
                            1077 ZX Amsterdam 
                            BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 
                            1 Rue Laffitte 
                            75009 Paris 
                            Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 
                            2 King Edward Street 
                            London EC1A 1HQ 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 
11. Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of  0.12% per annum. 
    these Final Terms): 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
12. Nominal Amount:             USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue 
                        Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 
13. Specified Interest Amount:        USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the 
                        Nominal Amount. 
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES 
                            An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised 
                            Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the 
                            Prospectus Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, 
14. Non-exempt Offer:            Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other 
                        Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and 
                            any supplements) have been notified to the competent 
                            authority in that Relevant Member State and published in 
                            accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. 
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION 
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC 
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities 
Programme.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ............................................

Duly authorised Part B - Other Information 

1. LISTING 
 
                      Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext 
                      Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated 
                      market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be 
                      admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and for the ETC 
                      Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof. 
                      Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to 
        i. Listing and  trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. 
          admission to trading: 
                  Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional 
                      Stock Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to 
                      time. 
                      As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have 
                      been admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the 
                      Deutsche Börse and the London Stock Exchange. 
        ii. Estimate of 
          total net proceeds of  USD 4,440,495.56 
          the issue: 
        iii. Estimate of 
          total expenses related 
          to admission to trading EUR3,000 
          for the relevant 
          Tranche: 
 2. REASONS FOR THE OFFER 
 
        Reasons for the offer:    See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to 
                      gold price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 
 3. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
 
        ISIN:            FR0013416716 
        Common Code:         199119532 
        CFI:             DTZXXB 
        FISN:            AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT 
                      Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR 
                      Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL 
        SEDOL: 
                      Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE 
                      Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8 
        WKN (if applicable):     A2UJK0 
        Delivery:          Delivery free of payment.

