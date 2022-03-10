- (PLX AI) - Anora shares fell almost 4% at the open after the company gave new guidance for 2022 that was significantly below expectations.
- • Anora Q4 revenue of EUR 205.6 million topped expectations of EUR 201 million, but EBITDA of EUR 31.4 million was below consensus of EUR 34 million
- • Outlook for 2022 comparable EBITDA of EUR 75-85 million is 18% below consensus
- • That is the effect of sharply rising input costs and limited pricing power in the short-term, analysts at SEB said
- • The guidance suggest that the underlying pro forma EBITDA in 2022 will decline by 10-20%, Carnegie said
- • This reflects increased raw material costs and the lifting of travel restrictions, which will reduce sales volumes to the monopolies that are Anora's main sales channel: Carnegie
