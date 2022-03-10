- (PLX AI) - Adidas issued bullish guidance for this year, and this presents downside risks, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target cut to EUR 200 from EUR 235
- • Shares fell 2.7% in morning trading in Frankfurt
- • Adidas sees revenue growth of 11-13% in 2022, while consensus was for growth of only 9%
- • This implies that Adidas would grow at the same rate as Puma and ahead of Nike, which is ambitious and could disappoint, BofA said
- • We are not yet convinced that the brand momentum is at an inflection point: BofA
