Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2022) - TribeOne is the world's first decentralized financial platform powered by AI. TribeOne provides insurance as well as models that reduce borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Their innovative NFT solutions connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market, where users may acquire loans against their NFTs or buy specific NFTs. TribeOne offers Lending, Investing, and NFT Loans.

The NFT-powered lending integrated the metaverse into its ecosystem towards the end of last year. This comes on the heels of the increasing need to provide immense benefits like exposure to a virtual world and secure every transaction through the TribeOne verified marketplace.

The first instant NFT loan dApp powered by TribeOne allows users to delve deep into its revolutionary financial solutions, where they will have access to a variety of digital assets across many metaverses. This will expose users to quick and zero collateral loans, allowing them to acquire NFTs and other digital assets within various metaverses.

To accelerate the attainment of its objectives, TribeOne is continuously growing its ecosystem through strategic collaboration with major industry players. Dvision network, Babylons, Brokoli network, and others are among TribeOne's prominent metaverse partners. TribeOne was also mentioned in the first Refined Apes Metaverse conference, which took place on December 18, 2021.

How TribeOne Is Shaping The NFT Landscape

The NFT market witnessed explosive growth in 2021 and is now worth billions of dollars, expanding rapidly as more creators, traders, and collectors embrace it. TribeOne, a platform that enables users to acquire NFTs by offering financing solutions, aims to make the NFT industry more accessible. To that end, they are cooperating with NFT marketplaces and extending their NFT offerings.

Users may utilize TribeOne to get financing solutions for over 80 million NFTs offered on the OpenSea marketplace, with a 25% down payment and personalized payback plans of up to 12 monthly installments. TribeOne's native token $HAKA, which hosted Crypto's Biggest NFT Giveaway, may be used to pay for installments.

The platform is also tackling the challenges connected with NFT loan services, and its new dApp promises a streamlined experience for investors looking for quick access to a range of NFTs.

About TribeOne

TribeOne is the world's first AI-powered decentralized financial platform, underpinned by RAROC (Risk-Adjusted Returns On Crypto) technology. TribeOne is an NFT, lending, borrowing, saving, and credit risk platform that provides a smooth experience to all customers through its unique consumer-centric offerings. The platform will break through boundaries in the traditional financial ecosystem and change the DeFi space as a whole. Giving the community a platform to lend, borrow, and invest in crypto assets and NFTs. As a result, everyone will have an extraordinary experience.

