DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing
PRESS RELEASE
Aareal Bank refinances Nobu Hotel London Portman Square for London + Regional Hotels
Flagged under a luxury hospitality brand steeped in Japanese-inspired ideology of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, the 249-room Nobu Hotel London Portman Square charms with its minimalist design, first-rate wellness, and meeting facilities - and the quintessential Nobu dining experience that has become synonymous with top gastronomy. Its prime location in the very heart of central London is also a key selling point of the hotel, placing guests at the doorstep of Marylebone's independent boutiques and the renowned shopping districts of Bond Street and Regent Street. This hotel marks the third collaboration between L + R and Nobu, following existing properties in Ibiza and Monte Carlo.
As one of the largest privately held property companies in Europe, L + R actively invests in and develops real estate properties in the UK and abroad. The group's extensive footprint spans across the UK, continental Europe, the US and the Caribbean. Their 113-hotel portfolio comprises some 23,000 rooms across a broad range of hotel sectors, from iconic luxury hotels and resorts, to a wider collection of independent hotels, as well as a portfolio of 60 Holiday Inn Express properties.
Bettina Graef-Parker, Managing Director Special Property Finance at Aareal Bank, remarked: "We are very proud to have closed another agreement with L + R. Hotels are a very specific asset class that requires careful consideration by both the investor and financier, particularly in the challenging environment of today. L + R and Aareal Bank's longstanding experience and expertise in hotels continue to enable us to identify opportunities and thrive in the sector."
The deal's financing advisory services were provided by Chatham; on legal matters, L + R and Aareal Bank were advised by Fladgate and Bird & Bird respectively, while Cushman & Wakefield Hospitality carried out the property's valuation.
Oliver Tross
11.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1300657
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1300657 11.03.2022