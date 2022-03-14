Deenova today announced the unveiling of three new innovative additions to its award winning D3 product line of mechatronic solutions, in conjunction with the 26th Congress of the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists, in Vienna, Austria, March 23 to 25, 2022, at Stand 30, Hall X2.

Gaspar G. De Viedma, Vice Chairman of Deenova Board of Directors stated: "I am very excited to personally attend this launch, after a few years absence from EAHP for known personal reasons and then Covid-19. I really look forward to reconnect with the European Pharmacists thought leaders in Vienna, and witness first-hand the progress and success that Deenova has achieved in last 2 years."

AIDE-Cut is one of three new Deenova's latest modular mechatronic solutions for the repackaging of oral solid medications in unit doses. It offers many possible configurations such as options mono or multi reference, typical or atypical blister format, bulk medications or for the different model of collecting the crated unit doses (in pass boxes, carnet, unit dose rolls, etc).

AIDE-Pack is Deenova's new solution for the repackaging of all forms of medications (Oral and non Oral) in unit dose format. Each unit dose is identified by a Datamatrix code, summarizing the main characteristics of the medication: a unique serialization number, medication code, expiration and batch.

AIDE-Pick is Deenova D3 series solution developed to fit the needs of the centralized therapy preparation in sub-acute and/or multi-site Healthcare Facilities. AIDE-Pick stores unit doses created by ACCED, AIDE-Cut, AIDE-Pack, or ALL-IN-1 unique mechatronic solutions.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, added: "These new D3 additions of AIDE-Pick, AIDE-Cut, AIDE-Pack not only enhances Deenova long established solutions like D3 ACCED and ASTUS, but it also complements Deenova flagship solutions D1 All-In-1 Robot, D1 All-In-1 Station, D1 All-In-1 Trolley, and Orbit in an exclusive, innovative, and integrated approach to Pharmacy Automation.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff.

Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

