Austrian tech company ecop has developed a rotation heat pump with a reported coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.0 - 7.0. The 700 kW machine operates under temperatures of 150 degrees Celsius and is based on an anticlockwise running Joule process, during which there is no phase transition of the working medium that always remains gaseous.Austrian technology company ecop Technologies GmbH has developed a rotation heat pump based on a 1-phase thermodynamic cyclic process that is intended for use in high-scale industrial projects. "Our system has already been used in combination with power generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...