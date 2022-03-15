Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB:GKIN) Announces Appointment of Francis Lovebridge Agezo as Director of Exploration

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Guskin Gold Corp (OTCQB:GKIN) ("Guskin Gold ' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Francis Lovebridge Agezo, as Director of Exploration.

Francis L. Agezo is a Ghanaian geologist with over 40 years of experience in all phases of exploration for gold and other minerals, spanning the exploration/mining industry and government and having served in various capacities as geologist, project geologist, senior exploration geologist, country manager, geology and tenement manager, senior director (land and tenement management), country director, non-executive technical director and consultant.

Mr. Agezo has since 1987, been primarily involved in gold exploration and consulting in Ghana and to a lesser degree in Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Uganda. During his career, he worked for eight years as a Geologist with the Geological Survey of Ghana, twelve years as a Senior Exploration Geologist with the UK-based Cluff Resources Ltd (aka Cluff Mining Ltd/Cluff Gold) and five years as Tenement and Geology Manager with the Red Back Mining Inc., now Kinross Gold Corp.

These experiences were culminated into co-authoring one of West Africa's premier mineral deposit volumes "Gold Deposits of Ghana" published by the Ghana Minerals Commission in 2002 and "Mineral Occurrences and Exploration Potential of Northern Ghana" also published by Ghana Minerals Commission in 2000; these are widely marketed to the exploration and mining industry. He founded and led a small consulting firm that has carried out exploration and mineral rights consulting work for a number of local and foreign companies including Red Back Mining Inc of Canada and its subsidiary Chirano Gold Mines (later Kinross Gold Corp, which acquired Red Back Mining Inc and Chirano Gold Mines).

Mr. Agezo's background emphasizes project generation and grass-roots exploration to resource development and project assessment and with experience in exploration that spans across a number of West and East African countries. He is credited as a contributor to the discovery and development of the Ayanfuri Mine deposits (now Australian Perseus Edikan Gold Mine) and Red Back's Chirano Mine deposits (now Canadian Kinross' Chirano mine).

Mr. Agezo has a good knowledge of the geology and gold mineralization potential of Ghana acquired through participation in varied projects and involvement in and co-authoring of mineral deposit volumes "Gold Deposits of Ghana" and "Mineral Occurrences and Exploration Potential of Northern Ghana".

"Francis'unique experience and expertise in property acquisition, exploration, operational execution, and C-level experience make him a very resourceful addition to the leadership team." states Mrs. Naana Asante, CEO of Guskin Gold. "We have been working closely together on the Kukuom and Tepa properties over the last four months, and we are excited to have him join us in this important and fundamental capacity as we ramp up operations."

Mr. Agezo is a major shareholder and holds directorship positions in a number of companies that hold mineral rights in Ghana, notably Cascade Minerals, Jubilee Mining Company , Magma Minerals Ghana, and Gondwana Minerals Ghana. He has worked for the Vancouver-based Abzu Gold and Emmaland & Cardero Group of Companies in that capacity from 2012 to date.

Mr. Agezo completed M.Sc. and B.Sc. (Honors) degrees in geology at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, New Mexico, U.S.A. and the University of Ghana respectively. He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Exploration and Reservoir Evaluation from the Norwegian Institute of Technology, University of Trondheim, Norway.

