South African platinum miner Sedibelo Platinum wants to deploy a 40MW hybrid wind-solar plant and a 35MW photovoltaic park to power its operations across several sites. The plants will be owned and operated by Sturdee and will supply power to the mining facilities via power purchase agreements.A consortium formed by German renewable energy developer Juwi and Johannesburg-based renewables developer Sturdee Energy has been selected by South Africa-based mining company Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited (SPM) for the deployment of 75MW of hybrid wind-solar capacity to support its mining operations. ...

