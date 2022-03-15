NeonOx Brings Blockchain and NFT Ticketing Solutions to Events Industry

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Event organizers have a new option for managing and delivering tickets quickly and seamlessly following this week's launch of NeonOx, a new platform leveraging blockchain and NFT technology to solve ticketing industry challenges.

Founded by ticketing industry veterans Joe Loverde and Chris Honsberger, NeonOx is a blockchain ticketing solutions provider for individuals, companies and promoters looking to leverage the security and innovative applications of NFTs as part of the ticketing process.

NeonOx allows businesses to focus on the fan or attendee experience while the technology guides ticket-buyers and sellers through a simple registration process that takes half the time of traditional ticketing methods.

Loverde and Honsberger are kicking off NeonOx's marketing push during this week's South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas which celebrates the convergence of the technology, film, and music industries.

"We're staying ahead of this ever-evolving industry to make cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone - from blockchain beginners to encryption experts," said Honsberger, head of business strategy and development. "We believe NFTs are the future and the companies that boldly embrace this technology will become the leaders of their industries."

NeonOx offers event organizers peace of mind by using technology to deliver and access NFT tickets. Digital smart tickets enable control of the event cycle via mobile phone and for tracking activity in real time. Paper tickets are no longer needed.

The platform allows for communication directly with ticket holders to connect with fans, notify them of event changes, and announce special offers.

When the event is over, the ticket image is minted into an NFT to serve as a digital collectible or for other uses.

"We see ourselves as blockchain ambassadors, not gatekeepers, and we're enthusiastic about welcoming clients to the world of secure, hassle-free transactions and guiding them through the process since this aspect of the industry is in its early stages and will bring powerful benefits," Loverde said.

Founded in Baltimore by ticketing professionals with 21 years of experience, NeonOx is a secure blockchain and NFT ticketing solutions provider that can be tailored to a venue's specific needs. NeonOx delivers a ticketing system with transparency and security so companies can more effectively manage the attendee experience. For more information visit https://neonox.io/

