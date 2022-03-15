EVDC Network: The Uprising Blockchain Giant of E-mobility

CAGUAS, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / The growth potential of the EVDC Network is enormous. Its mobile application - EVDC App - will support fiat payment and EVDC tokens for charging electric vehicles, and it has already attracted a huge number of electric vehicle (EV) owners.

EVDC seals an agreement with International Roaming provider E-Clearing, with strong partners, such as IONITY, Shell, ChargePoint and many more.

"We are very elated seeing this partnership foster our strategic objective, as Europe's leading e-roaming platform, to grow our business outreach to North America," say the Co-CEOs Onoph Caron and Mark Walcher of E-Clearing.

Matthew Teudor, CEO of EVDC Network, comments 'Smartlab's/E-clearing business development has been phenomenal so far, I see similar work ethics in our ways to operate. I believe we will achieve great things this quarter. With the release of our V3, more users will benefit from our payment gateways, and this partnership will allow our users to travel across Europe without range limitations."

E-Clearing is a key entity in the SMART/LAB group, which has been growing its business exponentially since its inception in 2014. Over 9 million transactions in 2021. Over the past decade, SMART/LAB has been one of the most important players in the European e-mobility ecosystem. Market-oriented R&D, as well as a partner network of more than 245 energy utilities, 100 business organizations, numerous roaming partners, and leading service providers, pave the way for SMART/LAB's exceptional setting.

EVDC is used to pay for charging sessions as a digital currency. Payment at charging stations utilizing Electric Vehicle Direct Currency, or EVDC, can be accomplished in a matter of seconds using the EVDC mobile application.

Founder Matthew Teudor said one of the things they are proud of is their app's ability to let users charge at a station without a membership account.

Using EVDC, users can "start" charging sessions on any public charger that supports the protocol.

"This happens without the user needing to interfere. We are trying our best to make the process as smooth as possible for our users," he adds.

Due to the increasing development of charging stations, the EVDC app and token is in a great position to grow significantly. Electric vehicles are the future, and we require additional charging stations equipped with effective payment and charging ways.

Teudor said EV owners demand convenience and consistency in EV charging. They want to be able to recharge in various places, using their preferred payment method. With this in mind, remember that tokenisation is just one part of the puzzle.

"Operators should consider offering ad-hoc eCommerce-based payments using digital money which is fast, safe and secure. They need accurate unmanned automation, secure cashless payment systems, and a steady stream of data. And our EVDC app lets you do that," explains Teudor.

EVDC's Token

EVDC application is the world's first EV charging application that supports its own crypto token (based on the BSC and the Avalanche C-Net). EVDC app will directly connect to the charging stations and let users pay using the EVDC tokens.

Due to tokenisation being highly suited to recurring payments, it also presents opportunities to businesses, hires firms, taxi companies and lease companies.

The move towards clean energy in transport is gaining speed and traction around the world. Electric and hybrid car sales are skyrocketing, and will undoubtedly overtake sales of petrol and diesel cars. At the same time, technology is shaping how we pay for the energy that powers these vehicles.

Electric Vehicle Direct Currency [EVDC] is a token based on the Binance Coin blockchain and Avalanche C-Net.

Various sources indicate an IPO will take place in late 2023, but it has not been confirmed.

You can find more information about EVDC on https://evdc.network.

