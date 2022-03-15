MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate Update and 2022 Guidance

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a holding company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, provides corporate update and forward guidance for calendar year 2022.

In 2021, Masterbeat's goal was to prove its robust business models within its portfolio of businesses focused on asset acquisitions in the real estate and automotive industries. The company's pilot real estate acquisitions, which commenced in 2019 / 2020, were expected to deliver revenues, profitability, and asset appreciation and be self-sustaining. Even with the complications caused by the COVID pandemic, Masterbeat's pilot projects, including Verano Palace, in its real estate segment accomplished all these business model objectives, therefore, proving the Company's real estate business model in even the most challenging environments and conditions.

Masterbeat's subsidiary, SBQ Holdings, will stay focused on land acquisitions in the Florida Panhandle for the next 12 to 24 months while incorporating other opportunities as they arise. Rented Inc., recently listed the Florida Panhandle as the best location for investors to purchase vacation rental homes. Florida's northwest Gulf Coast ranked #1 on the new "100" Best Places to Buy Vacation Rentals based on cost of ownership, short-term revenue potential, acquisition cost, annual appreciation, and projected changes in asset value. https://www.inman.com/2020/07/20/florida-is-the-no-1-state-to-purchase-a-vacation-rental/

With SBQ's business model proven to provide revenues, value and appreciation, it will continue with the development of Vacation Rental properties for resale purposes until the markets change and it becomes more feasible to keep the properties and rent them out.

The REG A offering will help us scale our proven model faster. With property values growing at 24.3% annually, SBQ intends to acquire as many properties as possible. With every $500k to $600k in raw land purchases, SBQ can add $4 million plus in asset value to the books with the potential of $2m plus in profits. The Company has secured constructions loans for the builds using the purchased land for collateral. So, all funds raised in the market to purchase land secures the building loan and adds significant asset value and profits.

In 2022, SBQ also plans to work closely with a 3D printed housing technology company its been in discussions with since 2019. There are 7 million low-income houses needed today in the United States. SBQ is dedicated in giving back to society and helping the homeless and addressing the affordable housing issue here in the United States.

The Company's automotive division, JTEC Automotive, was not as productive through the pandemic and supply chain issues. The Automotive Parts Industry has been hit extremely hard. Ninety percent (90%) of aftermarket auto parts are produced outside the United States, and 90% of aftermarket auto body parts are produced in Taiwan. Shipping issues and the lack of raw materials to manufacture parts has made it extremely hard to acquire auto parts with back orders that have no definitive dates when the customer may receive the part.

In light of the supply chain issues, the Company has decided to pivot and diversify its efforts by focusing on the Used Cars and Used Auto Parts section of its business model until the aftermarket auto parts industry gets back to some level of normalcy. JTEC Automotive will also focus on completing the existing cars within its portfolio and evaluate additional, including virtual, token and other types, ownership platforms and opportunities.

"In 2022, we fully intend to aggressively implement our land acquisition plan to build our portfolio of large vacation style short term rental properties. The rise and growth of short-term rental platforms, such as Airbnb, HomeAway and Flipkey, and the post-COVID need for multi-family vacation properties have created a massive demand for Short-term Vacation Rentals, and we believe the demand will continue to grow double digits over the next five years. According to rental management platform, Rented Inc., the Florida Panhandle is the best location for investors to purchase vacation homes and Florida is the number one state to purchase a vacation rental property," stated Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat Corp. "As we scale up our proven model, we are confident that it can generate greater revenue and profits while delivering substantial dividend-like returns."

Josh Tannariello continues, "MasterBeat plans to strategically use its recently filed Regulation A capital raise to aggressively purchase similar land parcels. These acquisitions, paired with traditional construction loan financing (as recently announced) to build our vacation rental properties, are expected to exponentially increase cashflow, revenues and asset values to realize a potential trading market move. We are now focused on proving the development side of our business model."

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

2021 ACHIEVEMENTS

On January 13th, 2021, MasterBeat released a corporate update and provided On December 15th, 2021, the company filed a REG A Offering to raise up to $10 million dollars. On April of 2021, SBQ Holdings LLC. accepted an offer of $1.4Million Dollars for 'the Verano Palace". The property had generated over $200k in revenues, was self-sustaining and profitable. In 2021 SBQ announced it had acquired 4 parcels of land in the Florida Panhandle, which has been rated the #1 location on the United States for short term vacation property investments. On March 23rd, 2021, MSTO announced it had acquired a parcel of land in Santa Rosa Fl for $400,000 and planned to begin construction on a 5000 sq foot vacation property with a build cost of approximately $1,400,000 million dollars. All in cost approximately $1.8M. Our actual cost was $1.85 a $500k overrun. (SOLD FOR $4.25M) On January 4th, 2022, announce it has sold its 183 Rolling Dunes, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida beach property for $4.25 Million ($4,250,000). The land acquisition and construction costs for this property are $1.85 Million ($1,850,000) which realizes a $2.4 Million ($2,400,000) gross profit for the Company. On June 07th, 2021 SBQ announced that, on June 3, 2021, it purchased a tract of land in Navarre, Florida for $365,000 and would be building another upscale Beach Vacation Home utilizing traditional financing. On July 13th, 2021, SBQ announced that it had purchased two additional properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for a total of four parcels of land, to build another large upscale Beach Vacation Style Home.

