Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV: REVV) (formerly, Philippine Metals Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the opening of the market on Thursday March 17, 2022 under the Symbol "REVV."

"We are delighted to achieve the successful completion of the RTO and the public listing of the company's shares on the TSXV," said Steve Dalton, CEO and director of the Company. "ReVolve has built up a solid track record in the renewable energy industry over the last 10 years and we look forward to the next phase of our growth as a publicly listed company. The importance of the renewable energy industry has never been greater as companies and governments strive towards transitioning to net zero emission businesses and economies over the next 5 years and beyond. We are excited to continue the development of our 3GW+ portfolio of renewable energy projects in support of this transition and creating further value for our shareholders."

Stock Option Grant

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Grant"). The Options are exercisable until March 7, 2025 at a price of $0.50 per Common Share.

The issuance of the Options, as contemplated in this news release, is subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and TSXV approval.

Early Warning Disclosure

A. Ravenwood Holdings Limited ("Ravenwood"), a corporation controlled by Roger Norwich, a director of the Company, acquired a total of 7,659,280 Common Shares in connection with its reverse-takeover (the "RTO") by ReVolve Renewable Power Limited, and was granted 50,000 Options pursuant to the Option Grant, representing approximately 13.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.04% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such Options. Prior to the RTO, Ravenwood did not hold any securities of the Company. Ravenwood and Mr. Norwich indirectly and/or directly hold such securities for investment purposes and may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Company in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. A copy of Ravenwood's early warning report will appear on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting the Company at 403 629-0262 (Bushfield House, 57 Bushfield Square, Philpsburgh Avenue Fairview, Dublin 3) or at admin@revolve-renewablepower.com.

J&M O Farrell Limited ("J&M"), a corporation controlled by Joseph O'Farrell, a director of the Company, and Joseph O'Farrell together with his spouse, Mary O'Farrell, acquired a total of 8,100,530 Common Shares and 200,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in connection with the RTO, and Joseph O'Farrell was granted 50,000 Options pursuant to the Option Grant, collectively representing approximately 14.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.97% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such Options and Warrants. Prior to the RTO, J&M held 133,750 Common Shares. J&M, Joseph O'Farrell and Mary O'Farrell indirectly and/or directly hold such securities for investment purposes and may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Company in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. A copy of J&M and Joseph and Mary O'Farrell's early warning reports will appear on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting the Company at 403 629-0262 (Bushfield House, 57 Bushfield Square, Philpsburgh Avenue Fairview, Dublin 3) or at admin@revolve-renewablepower.com.

About the Company

The Company is in the business of developing utility scale renewable energy generation projects in North America with a particular focus on wind, solar and battery storage technologies.

