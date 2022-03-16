Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Subsidiary Vyvo Inc Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable, wireless devices and a pioneer at the forefront of digital health, is pleased to announce that Helo Corp.'s board of directors has appointed Robert "Bo" Short as chief executive officer of Vyvo Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Helo Corp., to develop, implement and lead its growth, beginning with its U.S. launch and subsequent global expansion.

Helo Corp.'s CEO Seán McVeigh, said "I am delighted to welcome Bo Short to Vyvo. He brings to this team the undisputed success of a team-builder, the insights and understanding of a company owner, and the much-sought-after skills of an exceptional business leader. We recognize Bo's experience, and we are excited to work with Bo as he leads our U.S. launch and subsequent global expansion."

Short has spent 32 years in the direct selling industry and has built teams in 100 countries. He is a legendary leader and currently ranks as one of the top lifetime income earners in the industry. He has also owned two direct selling companies and has served in C-level positions in two companies. Short also brings leadership expertise from outside of the direct sales industry. As former president of the American Leadership Foundation, he's reached more than 1 million people in 34 countries with his insights on leadership and personal development. His bestselling books include The Foundation of Leadership and Living to Win. He has appeared on numerous radio and television broadcasts as a leadership expert.

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) is a wellness technology company at the forefront of digital health and a pioneer of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Using its Life-Changing Technology and data from its Vyvo LifeWatches, it encourages wearer wellness-centered lifestyles, consumer data empowerment and generates revenue from data sales that drive the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy.

Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. Under the Vyvo brand, Vyvo incentivizes our userbase with Vyvo Coins mined using their Vyvo LifeWatch, to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our two-sided data-rich platform collects health data from the users which we analyze and use AI to prepare customized and personalized user reports, user alerts, and user NutraPak supplements. In addition, our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for developers, medical research, and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links:

https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

Investors Contact: investors@helocorp.com and +1 (650) 646 2193.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve several unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

