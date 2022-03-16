Anzeige
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur" +59%!
2CRSi SA: Largest contract ever awarded to the Group: EUR 73m

DJ 2CRSi SA: Largest contract ever awarded to the Group: EUR 73m

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Largest contract ever awarded to the Group: EUR 73m 16-March-2022 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Largest contract ever awarded to the Group: EUR 73m

Strasbourg (France), March 16, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces it has been awarded a landmark contract. This multi-year contract is the largest ever won by the Group to date.

A European team from Boston has been awarded a contract worth up to EUR73 million by a new customer for the provision of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions. The details of this contract are "restricted" information.

The contract has an initial duration of 5 years and can be extended for an additional 4 years. The contribution of this new customer to the Group's financials will only be effective from the second half of the fiscal year 2022/23.

"In our industry, it is good to know that a European group can still win a major European contract. This success is a great recognition of our expertise in providing high-performance computing solutions. It also confirms the synergies that have been created by the Boston Limited group's merger with 2CRSi", says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSI.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million. The Group today has around 389 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information: www.2crsi.com. Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon     Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
Chief Operating Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: Largest contract ever awarded to the Group: EUR 73m 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1304773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1304773 16-March-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2022 13:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

