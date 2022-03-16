Anzeige
Forbo completes current share buyback program
WKN: 871047 ISIN: CH0003541510 
Lang & Schwarz
16.03.22
20:59 Uhr
1.638,00 Euro
+38,00
+2,38 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORBO HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORBO HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.626,001.650,0021:00
16.03.2022
Forbo completes current share buyback program

DJ Forbo completes current share buyback program

Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Forbo completes current share buyback program 2022-03-16 / 19:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIA RELEASE

As of March 16, 2022, Forbo Holding Ltd has repurchased a total of 165,000 shares as part of the current share buyback program.

Baar, March 16, 2022

Completion of the 2019-2022 share buyback program Under the share buyback program authorized by the Ordinary General Meeting of April 5, 2019, Forbo repurchased a total of 165,000 shares between March 22, 2021, and March 16, 2022, either via the second trading line of the SIX Swiss Exchange (90,165 shares) or at a fixed price (74,835 shares). This corresponds to 10% of the share capital of Forbo Holding Ltd as currently entered in the commercial register.

The share buyback program 2019-2022 is thereby completed and the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting of April 1, 2022, to cancel the 165,000 repurchased shares and reduce the share capital of Forbo Holding Ltd accordingly.

MEDIA RELEASE (PDF FILE)

Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. They are biodegradable and CO[2]-neutral (cradle to gate), without offsetting. In the manufacture of its heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses phthalate-free plasticizers of the latest generation. Vinyl floor coverings also contain up to 25% recycled material in relation to their total product weight. The BioBelt is a biologically degradable conveyor belt made largely from renewable, plant-based materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt enables energy savings and therefore also a reduction in CO[2] emissions of up to 50%. For Forbo as a responsible manufacturer, the careful use of all resources for a sustainable future is a guiding principle.

Forbo employs about 5,500 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 49 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company generated net sales of CHF 1,254.0 million in the 2021 business year. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland. Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).

Contact person: This E. Schneider Executive Chairman Phone +41 58 787 25 49 www.forbo.com www.forbo.com -> sustainability

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Forbo Holding AG 
       Lindenstrasse 8 
       6341 Baar 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 58 787 25 25 
Fax:     +41 58 787 25 20 
E-mail:    info@forbo.com 
Internet:   www.forbo.com 
ISIN:     CH0003541510 
Valor:    354151 
Listed:    SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1304795 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1304795 2022-03-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304795&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2022 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
