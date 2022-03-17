

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that its subsidiary 76KK agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc from Mitsubishi and UBS Asset Management in an all-cash transaction valued at JPY230 billion or US$2 billion.



Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty is one of the largest real estate asset managers in Japan. Founded in 2000 as a joint venture between Mitsubishi and UBS-AM, MC-UBSR is a pioneer in the Japanese real estate investment trust segment.



76KK will also acquire the units in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation and Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation or IIF currently held by Mitsubishi at market price.



The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to KKR on a Fee Related Earnings per share basis.



The transaction is expected to close in April 2022.







