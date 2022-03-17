Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 Ticker-Symbol: DTV 
Tradegate
16.03.22
12:19 Uhr
5,050 Euro
-0,140
-2,70 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
F-SECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
F-SECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1605,21011:01
5,1705,20011:02
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2022 | 10:41
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: F-SECURE CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022   17 MARCH 2022   SHARES

F-SECURE CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The change of F-Secure Corporation's name to WithSecure Corporation will be
valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 18 March 2022.
Company's name in Finnish is WithSecure Oyj. 



Updated identifiers:

New company name: WithSecure Corporation
Trading code: FSC1V
Issuer code: FSC
ISIN code: FI0009801310
Order book ID: 024270


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
F-SECURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.