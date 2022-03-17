Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: F-SECURE CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022 17 MARCH 2022 SHARES F-SECURE CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The change of F-Secure Corporation's name to WithSecure Corporation will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 18 March 2022. Company's name in Finnish is WithSecure Oyj. Updated identifiers: New company name: WithSecure Corporation Trading code: FSC1V Issuer code: FSC ISIN code: FI0009801310 Order book ID: 24270 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services