Donnerstag, 17.03.2022
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 
17.03.2022 | 22:17
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.frontline.bmor from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:

PO Box HM 1593, Par-la-Ville Place
Hamilton HM 08
Bermuda

or send an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no

March 17, 2022
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 37

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ddb067b-9b99-4dcd-9b41-6319aeeead52)
  • Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/26aec7a8-01e0-42de-81da-b41d43d27bbd)

