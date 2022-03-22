Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a new strategic partnership with Nexxiot, a Swiss firm and TradeTech leader, to drive the adoption of cutting-edge supply chain technology to facilitate unparalleled capabilities in global trade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005664/en/

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, during the signing ceremony. ©Seed Group,2022

Under the new partnership, Seed Group will help Nexxiot expand its operations in the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, furthering its strategy to propel the deployment of cutting-edge technologies and solutions to transform the logistics sector.

Known for its radical approach to trade technology, Nexxiot combines IoT (Internet of Things) sensor hardware, software, and Big Data analytics to empower clients and partners to optimize operations and create new data-driven services. This enables the region to continue to extend its status as a leading global trade hub.

Nexxiot's trusted technology and global reputation for delivering unparalleled value enables all supply chain stakeholders to dramatically transform their operations.

The company's technology portfolio includes products for real-time monitoring of load status of non-powered rail cars, temperature monitoring of sensitive cargo, and monitoring of any internal and external influences affecting cargo to reduce the risk of damage and optimise future transport.

Industrial IoT comes with various advantages that many sectors can benefit from, such as reduced costs, improved decision-making, asset tracking, remote monitoring, and greater energy efficiency.

In line with the UAE government's vision for a more sustainable future, Nexxiot aims to enable a 5% reduction in global carbon dioxide cargo emissions by increasing efficiency in cargo transport and eliminating waste caused by inefficient routes, aligning with the UAE's Net-Zero by 2050 initiative.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "Considering the dramatic growth of the MENA region as a global trading hub, cutting-edge IoT and data has become more important than ever. Recognizing this global mega-trend, we look for partners that support our mission to further facilitate this growth. Every actor in the global supply chain requires transparency to create continuous improvement and drive value to their clients and partners. This creates wealth and enables us to reach our sustainability goals as well."

"Bringing Nexxiot to the Middle East will greatly contribute to the UAE's vision for a more sustainable future. We are very excited about starting our journey with them," he added.

Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot, said, "Unique new data and algorithms create transparency and process automation across maritime, rail, air and intermodal cargo transportation."

"The Seed Group partnership takes this to the next level by delivering pioneering TradeTech services to all actors and facilitators across the UAE, the MENA region and beyond."

The new collaboration will ensure new avenues for growth, enabling Nexxiot's quest to revolutionize supply chains worldwide, reduce cargo emissions in the transportation sector, and protect the flow of cargo in the world.

A notable force in driving digital transformation across many vital industries, the Seed Group has formed numerous successful strategic partnerships with companies from all over the world looking to revolutionize industries through the deployment of cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

Over the past 16 years, the Seed Group has helped its partners accelerate their MENA region market entry through its strong base of connections in the market.

About Seed Group:

Over the past 16 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria.

For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. By leading TradeTech and the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to ensure accountability, security, and efficiency.

Nexxiot solutions track, find, and protect cargo worldwide via 700 network roaming partners. The company's secure, industry-leading Cloud comprises data from over 2,5 billion traveled miles.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 21 countries. Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot's goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global supply chain carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes.

For more information, visit www.nexxiot.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005664/en/

Contacts:

Seed Group

Nomarie Jean Lacsamana

T: +971 4 373 5068

jean@seedgroup.com



Nexxiot AG

Kevin Hohmann

T: +49 (0)30 20 61 41 30 50

kevin.hohmann@nexxiot.com