Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Elektros Sonic Receives Proposal to be Crash Test Certified by Applus+ IDIADA

Elektros (OTC PINK: ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility space, is pleased to announce the company has received a proposal from Applus+ IDIADA, a leading automotive technology company, to crash test certify Elektros Sonic vehicles from overseas.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has received a formalized proposal from Applus+ IDIADA Automotive Technology to crash test certify Elektros Sonic vehicles directly from China. IDIADA provides a renowned certification program that closely examines vehicle production from overseas and performs a high-level gap analysis to assess what is needed for National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) compliance.

From conducting thorough due diligence of other companies, Elektros is strongly considering IDIADA to help expedite crash test approval in the U.S. for Elektros Sonic vehicles. Following the completion of a formalized contract, the IDIADA team would visit Elektros Sonic's point of production in China to ensure that all aspects of the electric vehicle comply with U.S. standards before issuing official certification.

Elektros Inc. continues to build dynamic relationships with companies like IDIADA and is moving at an unstoppable pace to provide consumers with an affordable electric vehicle option in the near future.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

About Applus+ IDIADA

Applus+ IDIADA is a global engineering company providing design, testing, engineering and homologation services to the automotive industry.

