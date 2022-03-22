UNIESSE ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING AND ASSEMBLY PLANT IN PISA

Uniesse announces it will be moving its current assembly and manufacturing operations 5 Kilometers from their current location at Seven Stars main shipyard in Navicelli Pisa, Italy to the recently acquired Seven Stars location in Tombolo, Via Livornese, 1317, A 56121 Pisa, Italy, which will serve as its main base of operations for the company's production line of yachts from 50' to 72'.

The new facility will support the increased demand for the company's Exuma product line which includes a full range of yachts 57'- 64' LOA with options for the new Mercury Marine Verado 600HP engines, as well as 50' 61' LOA with diesel inboard engine options from Cummins, MAN and Volvo Penta.

"We are very excited to have a new manufacturing platform in collaboration with Seven Stars to help expand production of our Exuma line of yachts, as well as our Capri line in the coming years," said Rafael Barca, President and CEO of Uniesse. "The expanded facility will enable us to meet our current work in progress, while providing the ability to continue to grow Uniesse over the next decade."

About Uniesse:

Uniesse yachts are one of the world's most highly regarded luxury motor yacht lines in the world today. With administrative offices in South Florida, and manufacturing facilities in Pisa, Italy, Uniesse yachts are created by a dedicated Italian American design team. Hand built in Italy, by a group of dedicated Uniesse stakeholders. This enables our yachts to rise to the upper echelon of one of the finest Italian built yachts in the world today. For more information contact: +1 (888) 504-5523 or visit www.uniesse.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005395/en/

Contacts:

Aileen Fan

afan@visantecommunications.com

305-310-8218