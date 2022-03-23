Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
WKN: 915268 ISIN: FR0000063737 Ticker-Symbol: BAQ 
Frankfurt
23.03.22
08:05 Uhr
57,60 Euro
+1,90
+3,41 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
23.03.2022 | 18:12
80 Leser
AUBAY: 2021 annual results: Strong growth, profitability and cash generation - Operating margin from ordinary activities: 10.6 % - Net income attributable to owners of the parent: EUR 34.4 million - Net cash: EUR 74.8 million

In € thousands20212020Change
Revenue470,601426,382+10.4%
Operating profit from ordinary activities49,92741,215+21.1%
As a % of revenue10.6%9.7%
Cost of performance shares(1,489)(1,112)
Other operating income and expenses(1,120)(1,463)
Operating profit47,31838,640+22.5%
Financial income/(expense)84(419)
Tax (expense)/income(12,921)(12,036)
Net income from consolidated companies34,48126,185+31.7%
As a % of revenue7.3%6.1%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent34,40926,132
Earnings per share €2.60 €1.98
Headcount7,3066,562

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on March 23, 2022 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2021. The financial statements have been audited by the Statutory Auditors and the auditors' report will be issued once the procedures required to publish the company's Universal Registration Document have been completed.

After demonstrating remarkable resilience in 2020, the Group posted exceptional results in 2021 despite the uncertain health environment. It met or exceeded all its targets for growth, profitability, recruitment and cash generation.

Operating margin from ordinary activities above normative margin

Operating margin from ordinary activities was higher than estimated when the annual results were published in January, at 10.6 %, exceeding the Group's normative profitability target of between 9.5 % and 10.5 %.

The Group's operating margin from ordinary activities for the period came in at 9.6 % for activities in France and 11. 6% for activities overseas, compared with 9.3 % and 10.0 %, respectively, in 2020.

Operating profit: €47.3 million

Operating profit came to €47.3 million, a substantial increase of 22.5 %, after taking into account the cost of performance shares for €1.5 million and "Other operating income and expenses" representing a net expense of €1.1 million, primarily comprising restructuring expenses. The operating margin was 10.1 %, among the best in the sector.

Sharp increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent (7.3 % of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent soared to €34.4 million, up 31.7 %, setting a new record after taking into account a tax expense of €12.9 million representing an effective tax rate of 27 %, versus 31 % in 2020.

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) up significantly at €74.8 million

The Group's financial position was considerably strengthened in 2021 thanks to excellent generation of cash from operating activities of €45.8 million, versus €47.2 million in 2020, a superb performance given the strong increase in revenue. As a result, net cash increased from €44.7 million at December 31, 2020 to €74.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Proposed dividend of €1.10 per share

In light of this remarkable performance and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a final dividend of €1.10 per share in respect of 2021 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 10, 2022, representing a payout ratio of 42 % of net income. Taking into account the interim dividend of €0.34 per share paid on November 10, 2021, the balance to be paid will amount to €0.76 per share.

Outlook for 2022

As of early 2022, the market in which Aubay operates is still very buoyant. Customers are continuing to ramp up their investments in digital transformation, with demand from key accounts even higher than the same time last year. The Group's key challenge will be to generate profitable and sustainable growth that outperforms its benchmark market, with Numeum forecasting growth of 4.7 % for the IT services industry in 2022.

All the Group's operating indicators are sound, building on the strong dynamic seen in 2021, and management is confident that the Group will achieve the following targets:

  • Organic growth of between 7 % to 9 %, i.e., revenue of between €504 million and €513 million,
  • Operating margin from ordinary activities of between 9.5 % and 10.5 %.

Aubay will publish its 2022 first-quarter revenue on April 21, 2022 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2021
Organic growth+10.4%
Impact of changes in scope-
Growth as reported+10.4%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,306 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €470.6 million in 2021.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of December 31, 202 1
ASSETS (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2021Dec. 31, 2020
Goodwill131,305131,305
Intangible assets917771
Property, plant & equipment4,1565,166
Right of use relating to leases14,15218,611
Equity-accounted investees-
Other financial assets2,1022,263
Deferred tax assets2,6532,472
Other non-current assets354118
NON-CURRENT ASSETS155,639160,706
Inventories and work in progress491516
Assets on contracts32,12729,148
Trade receivables111,359105,432
Other receivables and accruals37,08233,496
Marketable securities1,026579
Cash at bank and in hand78,46151,883
CURRENT ASSETS260,546221,054
TOTAL ASSETS416,185381,760
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2021Dec. 31, 2020
Capital6,6116,604
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves188,740170,016
Net income attributable to owners of the parent34,40926,132
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group229,760202,752
Minority interests191144
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY229,951202,896
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion2,1553,913
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year10,19813,756
Deferred tax liabilities11
Provisions for contingencies and expenses6,9246,751
Other non-current liabilities74273
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES19,35224,694
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion2,5003,907
Rental liabilities due within 1 year4,3665,240
Trade and other payables35,98130,572
Contract liabilities19,91318,319
Other current liabilities104,12296,132
CURRENT LIABILITIES166,882154,170
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES416,185381,760

Income statement for 2021
In € thousands2021%2020%
Revenue470,601100%426,382100%
Other operating income409 421
Purchases used in production and external charges(99,319) (86,216)
Staff costs(310,482) (287,855)
Taxes other than on income(3,963) (3,702)
Amortization, depreciation and provisions(7,558) (7,628)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses239 (187)
Operating profit from ordinary activities49,92710.6%41,2159.7%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(1,489) (1,112)
Current operating profit48,43810.3%40,1039.4%
Other operating income and expenses(1,120) (1,463)
Operating profit47,31810.1%38,6409.1%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(494) (588)
Other financial income and expenses578 169
Financial income/(expense)84 (419)
Income tax expense (12,921) 27%(12,036) 31%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale34,481 26,185
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income34,4817.3%26,1856.1%
Attributable to owners of the parent34,409 26,132
Minority interests72 53
Basic weighted average number of shares13,209,435 13,192,494
Earnings per share2.60 1.98
Diluted weighted average number of shares13,283,935 13,244,994
Diluted earnings per share*2.59 1.97

Cash flow statement for 2021
(in € thousands)20212020
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)34,48126,185
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases7,161 7,298
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments1,489 1,112
Other non-cash items 212
Dividend income
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets1 45
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax43,13234,852
Net borrowing costs494 588
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)12,921 12,036
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)56,54747,476
Income tax payments (B)(11,485) (9,651)
Change in trade and other receivables (C)(13,215) 8,323
Change in trade and other payables (C)13,959 1,121
Change in WCR linked to operations (including debt related to employee benefits)7449,444
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)45,80647,269
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(1,034) (1,023)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets (48)
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets
Change in loans and advances granted99 356
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents
Dividends received
Other operating cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(935)(715)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares
Dividends paid in the period:
- Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(8,851) (7,916)
- Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies (25)
Inflows from new borrowings 1,734
Repayment of loan debt(3,374) (6,631)
Repayment of rental liabilities(5,323) (5,048)
Net interest payments(494) (588)
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests
Other financial cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)(18,067)(18,449)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)47(31)
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)26,851 28,074
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period52,20524,131
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period79,05652,205
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJmdZJpulJyZm5xpkstqZ2GYbWyXk5LIZ5OWmmNtaZyWmG1mnGdiZpvJZnBkm2tn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73661-aubay-ra-2021-v-eng.pdf

