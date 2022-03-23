Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 
Tradegate
23.03.22
19:54 Uhr
9,190 Euro
+0,120
+1,32 %
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022 | 19:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Lundin Mining in connection with the extraordinary dividend

In connection with the extra distribution in Lundin Mining, attached warrants
with as underlying LUMI will be recalculated. The recalculations will be
effective as from March 24th, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053263
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
