Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
23.03.2022 | 21:20
Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor to Participate in Maxim Group's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation at Maxim Group's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference.

Management's virtual on-demand webcast for investors recorded for the Maxim Conference will be added on March 28 to the company's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be added under the Events tab at https://www.odysseysemi.com/investors/ir-calendar and will be archived on the website for future viewing. Or register for the conference to access Odyssey's on-demand webcast and other companies' webcasts during the event: Register For Maxim Conference. This conference is presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

Investor Relations Contact:

Darrow Associates
Jeff Christensen
(703) 297-6917
jchristensen@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694405/Odyssey-Semiconductor-to-Participate-in-Maxim-Groups-2022-Virtual-Growth-Conference

