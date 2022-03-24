Curry brings 32 years of debt collection experience to businesses across EMEA region

Global analytics software provider FICO is pleased to announce that Bruce Curry, senior principal consultant in Collections and Recovery in EMEA, has been included in this year's Credit 500, published by Credit Strategy.

For the third year in a row, Curry is recognised in Credit Strategy's index of executives and senior professionals for his work and influence across consumer and commercial credit.

Curry works with FICO clients across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to improve their performance in collections and recovery. He has worked with dozens of businesses in 36 countries across EMEA, APAC and North America. Before joining FICO, he held successive senior operational management positions during 16 years with Barclays' vehicle asset finance (Dial Contracts), Marks and Spencer Financial Services and Royal Bank of Scotland Cards.

"Bruce is seen as a real thought leader in collections and recovery," said Matt Cox, vice president and general manager of FICO in EMEA. "He combines practical, hands-on advice with an excellent understanding of how analytics and technology improve performance. He has been particularly in demand during the pandemic, and has shared ideas through conference presentations, consulting engagements and articles."

Credit Strategy Editor Amber-Ainsley Pritchard said: "Bruce continues to be a leader within the collections and recoveries space. Often sharing his work with others to promote best practice, he educates peers on the importance of customer centricity. At Credit Strategy, we are proud to have Bruce included in the index as an influencer in credit and financial services."

"I'm honored that Credit Strategy named me to the Credit 500, alongside people I respect across the industry," said Bruce Curry. "For me, sharing what I've learned through more than 30 years in debt collection is important, not just for the lenders and debt collection agencies, but for the borrowers who have suffered during the pandemic. Debt is a major stress for people, and it's our responsibility to ease that burden where possible through better practices, tools and analytics."

