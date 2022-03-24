Traders News Source Interviews International Land Alliance, Inc. President, Frank Ingrande

PUNTA GORDA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with International Land Alliance. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring International Land Alliance, Inc. President, Frank Ingrande.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted an Interview with International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) President, Frank Ingrande. Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at: https://tradersnewssource.com/tns-interview-international-land-alliance-inc-president-frank-ingrande/

Frank Ingrande, President of International Land Alliance, Inc.

Mr. Frank Ingrande currently serves as President of Rancho Costa Verde Development, LLC, which he co-founded in 2008. He holds a BBA in Finance and an MBA with an emphasis in new venture management & international business from the University of San Diego.

Interview Highlights:

Frank gives us an insights on how or whether or not inflation specifically, material costs, have had a positive or negative affect on the companies projects. We asked Frank to address current and future shareholders, address access to water at certain projects, interest rates, real estate prices, the market in Baja and much more.

"The real estate market in Northern Baja California is the healthiest I have seen it since I began working in the region in 2001," said Frank Ingrande

